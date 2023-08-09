Visitors to Paris warned of rising cost of accommodation during 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Visitors to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics have been warned to expect a significant increase in the price of accommodation during both Games.

An investigation published in Le Parisien newspaper has revealed projected increases which in some cases are more than six times the rate being charged for a room this week.

It highlighted the three star Paris Vaugirard hotel in the 15th arrondissement of the city where the nightly rate at present is approximately €90 (£77.50/$99).

At the time of the Olympics, the price of rooms has been advertised at €1,363 (£1,175/$1,496) although some booking portals now indicate that the hotel is fully booked over the Games period in July and August 2024.

The Hotel Moderne in St Denis, close to the Stade de France, displays a nightly rate of €83 (£71/$91) for a night's accommodation this week.

Where rooms are available over the comparable period during the Games, these are advertised at €720 (£620/$790) per night.

A map on the Trivago comparison booking portal shows hotel prices in Paris for a night's accommodation this week in 2024 ©Trivago

"Above all it is our location, only ten minutes on foot from the Stade de France," a spokesperson told Le Parisien.

The hotel admitted that prices were often raised on the nights of concerts and other major events at the stadium.

Others have found that the prices advertised by official Olympic sponsor Airbnb have also escalated by up to six times during the Games period.

The average price for a room this weekend is displayed at €128 (£111/$141) but in the corresponding period in 2024, this rises to around €429 (£370/$471) per night.

The French Government last week signed a bill requiring homestay platforms to advise users when prices advertised for accommodation are abnormally high.

A selection of the nightly rates advertised on the Hotels.com portal in Paris for one year from tonight ©Hotels.com

Accor, a hotel partner of Paris 2024, is understood to have made a third of its rooms available to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee on a block booking arrangement.

The investigation found that prices offered by the Ibis and Mercure groups show a five fold increase in room rates for July and August 2024.

Many have been critical of the high price of tickets for the sporting events but accommodation cost and availability has often been a problem for Olympic organisers.

Claims were made during London 2012 that hotel room prices had increased by 300 per cent.

Before Tokyo a shortfall of over 14,000 rooms was predicted.

Concerns have already been expressed about accommodation rental in Brisbane prior to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.