Marie Horackova claimed a shock first title for the Czech Republic at the Berlin 2023 World Archery Championships as she won the women’s recurve, before Turkey’s Olympic men’s recurve champion Mete Gazoz added world gold to his collection on a day of driving wind and pouring rain.

What compounded the shock in the women’s events was the failure of any South Korean archer to reach the individual recurve podium for the first time since 2011.

A quarter-final defeat by Indonesia in the defence of their women’s team title meant the previously all-conquering South Korean women left Berlin without securing an Olympic quota place.

Horackova played her part in the South Korean demise by beating the highly rated 20-year-old Lim Sihyeon in the quarter-finals before going on to defeat Alejandra Valencia 6-0 in the final, with the latter archer earning Mexico’s first - and her own first - individual world recurve medal.

The new world champion secured Czech Republic Olympic qualification for just the third time, with other quota places being won by Japan’s bronze medallist Noda Satsuki and Casey Kaufhold of the United States.

The American earned a landmark quarter-final win over South Korea’s Tokyo 2020 champion An San before losing to Valencia in a shoot-out and then being beaten 6-2 by Satsuki in the bronze-medal match.

"I am happy I got the quota spot, that was the biggest thing we were going for," Kaufhold said.

"It was huge for all three Koreans to go out - that was very unexpected."

THRILLING moments for the recurve women in Berlin.💥#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/uQxeuDFPV7 — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 6, 2023

In the wake of her victory, a stunned Horackova told World Archery: “I think everything will come later because now I don’t know what happened.

"I just wanted to shoot good arrows - it’s useless to shoot some bad ones!

"Alejandra and I told each other when we knew we were in the top eight that we wanted to shoot against each other in the gold final and it happened.

"So we are both so much happy.

"The last arrow I knew I had to just hit the gold ring.

"My family is here.

"My dad is standing behind me as a coach for the full tournament, my sister came for the last moment yesterday evening with her boyfriend, she was in tears.

"My goal was to end up in semis and no medal after because of the quota place.

"I wanted to bring it home and then before this Championship it was European Games, and I lost there just before the semis so it left me feeling like I can do it."

Reigning in the rain - Turkey's Tokyo 2020 recurve men's champion Mete Gazoz adds the world title despite the elements in Berlin ©Getty Images

Gazoz beat Canadian Eric Peters 6-4 in the men’s final to become the first man since Darell Pace in 1976 to hold world and Olympic titles simultaneously.

The Turkish archer had beaten Brazil’s world number one Marcus D’Almeida 7-3 in the semi-final after drawing the first three sets, with D’Almeida going on to take bronze with a 6-4 victory over Indonesia's Arif Pangestu.

The Brazilian and the Indonesian both sealed Olympic places for their countries in third and fourth alongside Canada courtesy of Peters' silver.

Gazoz had already helped his country secure a quota place as Turkey won silver in the recurve men’s team event yesterday.

"Today I feel like I am the best archer on the planet, and I will continue like this," Gazoz said.

“I love Berlin but now I love it even more.

"I won my first World Cup medal and my second World Cup stage in Berlin, and now my first World Championship medal.

"I hope the next World Championship is in Berlin!"

On the topic of the testing weather conditions, he added: "You have to use your brain and your whole body because it is windy, and then two minutes later it is raining, and then two minutes later it is sunny."