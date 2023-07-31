South Korea aiming for gold at World Archery Championships with Paris 2024 places on the line

South Korea are looking for a repeat of their stunning performance at the last World Archery Championships as they prepare for Berlin 2023 which is scheduled to begin tomorrow to August 6.

The country won all five recurve gold medals two years ago in Yankton as they topped the medals table.

Double Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin is tipped to take the men's title despite only competing twice internationally this year.

The Championships are serving as a Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying event for the recurve disciplines.

Athletes are set to compete at Maifeld and along Olympischer Platz in the Berlin Olympic Park, with a total of 24 places available at next year's Games.

The top three teams in the recurve men's and recurve women's events in Berlin will each secure three quota spots per team, with three further quotas in each individual event allocated to the next three National Olympic Committees that did not qualify as a team.

In the men's single recurve Brazil's Marcus d'Almeida is the current world number one and will be looking to take revenge for his defeat in the 2021 final.

Germany's Florian Unruh, the world number two, will be spurred on by the home support and recent gold at the European Games, which makes him one to watch.

In the women's single recurve, An San and Choi Mi-sun will face competition from British archers Penny Healey and Bryony Pitman who are first and second in the world rankings respectively.

Dutchman Mike Schloesser is expected to be the favourite in the men's individual compound event despite suffering a surprise quarter-final elimination at the European Games.

Mike Schloesser is looking for his first world titles since 2013 in Berlin ©Getty Images

Slovakia's Jozef Bosanky has moved up to world number two following his triumph at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 and is along with France's Nicolas Girard and Austria's Nico Wiener, are expected to challenge Schloesser.

No Russian or Belarusian archers are set to compete in the German capital, with World Archery stating that a return for the two countries is "quite far away".

The governing body says that athletes from the two countries could compete as individual neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the armed forces.

It claims that Belarus' National Federation said it would not send any applications for athletes to compete as neutrals "until Ukraine lifts its opposition for them to participate", and no formal reply had been received from Russia.