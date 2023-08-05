Double delight for India in compound individual final at World Archery Championships

Aditi Gopichand Swami scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever world champion at the Berlin 2023 World Archery Championships.

The 17-year-old Indian won the compound women's gold by defeating Andrea Becerra of Mexico 149-147 in the final, adding to her team title won yesterday.

The double youth world champion got the better of Sanne De Laat of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals before shocking compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the semis.

"I am very proud, I wanted to hear the 52 seconds of the national anthem to be played at the World Championships," she said.

"I was focusing on my rhythm, on my shot, and therefore I could perform."

"This is just the start.

"We have the Asian Games coming up, I want to win gold for the country and continue to win team gold for the country.

"It is really great that at 17 I could become the world champion.

"I want to thank all my supporters and everyone in India who helped me become the world champion."

Ojas Pravin Deotale puts india on TOP 🥇

He is the new world champion in Berlin.#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/ea3Y7sbaso — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023

The last podium spot also went to India as Vennam made up for the semi-final defeat with a 150-146 win over Ipek Tomruk of Turkey.

Ojas Pravin Deotale took the men's compound title, with a tight 150-149 win over Łukasz Przybylski of Poland.

Przybylski had helped his country to team compound gold yesterday.

Four-time World Championships medallist Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands had to settle for bronze.

After being knocked out by Deotale in the semi-final, the 28-year-old Dutchman beat Kim Jong-ho of South Korea 148-147.

India is now top of the medals table with three gold medals and one bronze.

South Korea is second with two golds while hosts Germany, with one gold, sits third.

The World Archery Championships is set to conclude tomorrow with the individual recurve men's and women's finals.