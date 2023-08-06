Volunteers come together to prepare for European Para Championships

More than 250 volunteers gathered here to prepare for working at the inaugural edition of the European Para Championships (EPC).

The Rotterdam Ahoy played host to the volunteer meeting which was staged before the multi-sport event is due to officially open tomorrow.

EPC founder Eric Kersten and tournament director Jeroen Straathof gave speeches in a bid to boost morale among volunteers.

Dutch Para badminton player Joshua Donker was also present along with volunteer coordinator Marleen Aerts who began proceedings with a welcoming introduction.

Aerts underlined the significance of every volunteer in contributing to the successful staging of the first-ever EPC.

During the gathering, the volunteers were taken around the Rotterdam Ahoy where several sports are due to take place under one roof.

The tour was designed to help volunteers understand the challenges faced by those who might require assistance at the event.

A group were also given blinding shades or put in wheelchairs to simulate what it is like for those with vision or physical impairments.

Volunteers were given a tour of the Rotterdam Ahoy, the centrepiece of the European Para Championships ©EPC

"This allowed them to navigate the venue from a completely different perspective, experiencing firsthand the challenges faced by individuals with such impairments," a statement from the EPC read.

"Such an immersive experience aims to ensure that volunteers can offer the most appropriate assistance to any attendee requesting help, thereby making the event a more inclusive and accessible experience for everyone.

"The meeting was a powerful reminder of the spirit of solidarity and the shared objective to make EPC2023 a resounding success.

"As the volunteers embark on this journey, equipped with empathy and a better understanding, the stage is now set for an inclusive, accessible, and unforgettable event.

"We can’t wait to welcome you in Rotterdam Ahoy and everywhere throughout the city."

The Opening Ceremony of the EPC is set to be staged tomorrow with competition due to run until August 20.