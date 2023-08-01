Preparations for the inaugural European Para Championships (EPC) in Rotterdam have been boosted by securing the social media app TikTok as media partner.

This is set to provide content including behind-the-scenes moments, highlights and athlete reactions from the EPC on the platform using the #EPC2023 hashtag.

The Opening Ceremony is also set to be streamed live on TikTok in what has been billed as a first for Para sport as well as several finals.

A workshop is also due to take place before the EPC for athletes and Federations to support them with the creation of content during the multi-sport event.

EPC tournament director Jeroen Straathof claimed the partnership with TikTok would "give Para sports a stage with an incredibly large reach within an engaging community", and believes it will add to the popularity of the Championships.

"We can plant a seed in the minds of the sports fans of the future," he said.

"As an official media partner, TikTok will maximally support all content around #EPC2023 and give us more visibility on the platform.

"Also, the fact that several finals can be seen live through the platform is unique in Para sport, which we are proud of."

Rotterdam is due to host the first edition of the European Para Championships from August 8 to 20 ©EPC

TikTok's general manager of operations for France, Benelux and Southern Europe Marlène Masure hailed the partnership with the EPC.

"By giving fans an unique access to their favourite athletes and sports, TikTok has quickly become a go-to destination for sports content," Masure said.

"As we celebrate one of the Para sports events of the year, we're excited to be working with the European Para Championships to bring dedicated content from the event in Rotterdam to our sports community, giving them a front row seat to all the action."

Ten sports are on the programme for the first EPC in Para cycling, Para archery, Para badminton, wheelchair tennis, boccia, goalball, wheelchair basketball, Para judo, shooting Para sport and Para taekwondo.

Paris 2024 Paralympics qualification opportunities are available at the EPC, which is due to be held in the Dutch city from Tuesday (August 8) to August 20.