Hontar world record among five Ukrainian golds at Para Swimming World Championships

Anna Hontar set a women's S6 50 metres freestyle world record on her way to winning one of five gold medals for Ukraine on the fifth day of the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

The Paralympic bronze medallist defended her title in the race and completed a full set of gold, silver and bronze from the Manchester Aquatics Centre with a 32.55sec display in the final.

That shaved 0.20 off her own world record set at the World Championships in Madeira last year.

Jiang Yuyan of China in second set an Asian record of 32.90, with Canada's Shelby Newkirk completing the podium in 34.04.

Andrii Trusov had won Ukraine's first gold medal of the day.

He triumphed in the men's S7 50m butterfly with a Championships record 28.92, beating Carlos Serrano Zárate of Colombia by 0.36.

Men's S11 100m freestyle winner Danylo Chufarov also earned his third gold of the World Championships, clocking 57.13 in the final which was 0.58 quicker than Rogier Dorsman of The Netherlands.

There were two men's 50m freestyle golds for Ukraine - Denys Ostapchenko in the S3 class in 45.01 and Oleksii Virchenko in the S13 event in 23.47.

Andrii Trusov of Ukraine set a World Championships record of 28.92 in the men's S7 50m butterfly ©Getty Images

Spain enjoyed success through Antoni Ponce Bertran, who set a Championships record of 1min 26.80sec in the men's SB5 100m breaststroke, Marta Fernández Infante who won the women's S3 50m freestyle by more than five seconds in 42.51 and their mixed 34 points 4x100m medley relay team who earned gold in 4:31.92.

Day five featured three more Championships records, set at 33.98 by Paralympic champion Danielle Dorris of Canada in the women's S7 50m butterfly, 58.87 by Brazil's Maria Carolina Santiago in the women's S12 100m freestyle and 28.59 by Italy's Antonio Fantin in the men's S6 50m freestyle.

Cecilia Jeronimo de Araujo added another gold for Brazil with her third of the World Championships, this time with a 30.03 effort in the women's S8 50m freestyle.

Fantin contributed to a treble Italian success, with Simone Barlaam triumphing in 4:13.62 in the men's S9 400m freestyle and Stefano Raimondi taking men's S10 100m butterfly gold in 54.71.

That moved Italy top of the medals table with 17 golds in Manchester.

Nicholas Bennett earned Canada's second gold of the day in 2:07.98 in the men's SM14 200m individual medley.

Australia, Germany and hosts Britain were the other nations with multiple golds on day five.

Antonio Fantin set a Championships record in the men's S6 50m freestyle to help move Italy top of the medals table ©Getty Images

For Australia, Lakeisha Patterson won the women's S9 400m freestyle in 4:46.30 and Katja Dedekind took women's S13 50m freestyle gold in 27.17.

Germany's Verena Schott was the first winner of the day in 1:43.64 in the women's SB5 100m breaststroke, and Tanja Scholz dominated the women's S4 50m freestyle in 38.90.

Five-time Paralympic medallist Bethany Firth provided gold for Britain in 2:24.17 in the women's SM14 200m individual medley, after Faye Rogers had won the women's S10 100m butterfly in 1:05.48.

Ami Omer Dadaon of Israel's time of 36.26 to win the men's S4 50m freestyle was just 0.01 short of his own world record, while Greece's Dimosthenis Michalentzakis took men's S8 50m freestyle gold in 27.01.

Azerbaijan's Roman Salei won the men's S12 100m freestyle in 53.32 and The Netherlands' Liesette Bruinsma triumphed in the women's S11 100m freestyle in 1:06.45.

Tomorrow is set to mark the penultimate day of the Para Swimming World Championships.