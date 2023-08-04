French sports brand Le Coq Sportif has unveiled the first range of its clothing for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The "ESSENTIEL Le Coq Sportif x Paris 2024" collection has been released with fewer than one year to go until the Games are due to open in the French capital.

T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and trousers make up the collection in the colours of blue, white and pink.

Paris 2024 claim that the colours "recall French elegance inspired by art déco" and embody the "Look of the Games" - the official visual identity of Paris 2024.

The logos of Le Coq Sportif and Paris 2024 are affixed with puffy ink on the chest and woven on the lower back.

"The ESSENTIEL Paris 2024 outfits bear witness to the historical know-how of Le Coq Sportif," a statement from Paris 2024 read.

"In durable material, mainly cotton, dyed and knitted in France, the products offer absolute comfort.

French gymnast Marine Boyer models the Le Coq Sportif and Paris 2024-branded jacket and trousers ©Paris 2024

"A sport signature is added to the products, thanks to bands developed in a perforated breathable fabric and applied in several places on the garment.

"This signature is a foretaste of the future Le Coq Sportif x Paris 2024 collections, which will be released at the end of 2023."

The new collection is modelled by French athletes Hugo Boucheron and Marine Boyer, who are ambassadors of Le Coq Sportif.

Rower Boucheron won gold in doubles sculls at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a double world champion.

Gymnast Boyer is a five-time French champion on the balance beam and multiple European medallist.

The clothing range is available on the Le Coq Sportif website as well as the brand's shops and the official Paris 2024 stores located at the Carrousel du Louvres and Les Halles.

Le Coq Sportif saw off other French competitors to become the official supplier of Paris 2024 in March 2020.