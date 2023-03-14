Pigalle Paris fashion label founder Stéphane Ashpool has been named artistic director of the French Olympic and Paralympic teams at Paris 2024 and will design the athlete uniforms.

French athletic brand Le Coq Sportif will then manufacture the garments from Ashpool's design.

The 40-year-old will oversee design for everything worn by the host nation's competitors during the Games, in every sport, including training gear and outfits for the Opening Ceremony and medal presentations.

"It's a huge honour because I'm going to design everything, plus the Olympics is a huge stage, and the fact that it’s happening in Paris and I was born in Paris, it's a good match," Ashpool said, as reported by WWD.

"The French National Olympic and Sports Committee looked to a fashion designer for new ideas as they wanted to establish a unique visual identity for the Games.

"It's in Paris, the city of love, but also the city of fashion.

"We need to be on point also on that side."

Ashpool was the winner of the 2015 ANDAM fashion prize and was chosen from a shortlist of five designers, while Le Coq Sportif was selected out of three manufacturers.

Le Coq Sportif was chosen for its ability to produce the majority of the uniforms in France, much of it just an hour away from Paris in Romilly-sur-Seine.

Ashpool has put his Pigalle Paris label on hold and removed it from the men's fashion week calendar in January in order to devote himself to Paris 2024.

"It's like a small family bakery," he said of his label.

"I don’t want it to be an industry."

The iconic French Tricolore is set to be used in Ashpool's designs and he is experimenting with the blue, white, and red, reinterpreting them into new shapes and gradients.

"I 'broke' the flag, not just because I think it’s cool," said Ashpool.

"Because traditionally the flag is separate colours, very specific lines.

"I stand for diversity - diversity of sport, of body and of culture.

"I think France represents this well."

Ashpool is set to deliver the final prototypes next month prior to the start of the Games on July 26 2024.

It will then run to August 11 before the Paralympics is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8.