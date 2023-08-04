Yerevan in Armenia is set to host the International Boxing Association (IBA) Junior World Boxing Championships this year in November.

Exact dates for the tournament have not been revealed but Arayik Harutyunyan, chief of staff of the Prime Minister's Office in Armenia, made the announcement, according to state news agency Armenpress.

"80-100 (sic) countries will send their teams to our capital," Harutyunyan was quoted as saying.

"We have hopes of many medals from our young athletes given their excellent results at the European championships."

In April this year, Yerevan hosted the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Youth Men's and Women's European Boxing Championships.

Harutyunyan had outlined plans for the country to host major global and continental sporting events during the European Weightlifting Championships, also held in April this year.

Arayik Harutyunyan spoke about Armenia's ambitions to bid for major sporting events in April ©Armenia Ministry of Education, Science, Sport and Culture

Plans to bid for the European Gymnastics Championships for 2027 and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in the final quarter of next year was revealed to insidethegames by Harutyunyan.

"In the future we would like to host as many championships as possible, it can help us to develop sports," he said in April.

Yerevan hosted the infamous IBA Extraordinary Congress in September last year where IBA members voted against staging a fresh election after Boris van der Vorst was cleared to challenge Russian Umar Kremlev for the IBA Presidency.

Since then, the sport has gone through significant changes, including the formation of a new body called World Boxing and the International Olympic Committee expelling IBA from the Olympic Movement after failing to address governance concerns.