The International Boxing Association (IBA) has begun its development programme for Oceania with educational courses for the region's National Federations.

This included IBA 1-Star international technical officials (ITO), referees and judges (R&J) events that brought together more than 25 participants from Oceania in Samoa's capital of Apia.

It took place alongside the Oceania Boxing Confederation's (OCBC) Junior and Youth Boxing Championships.

The first ever ITO course for the OCBC took place in English and French and was held under the supervision of one of the IBA's lead ITO instructors John Waith.

It is part of a commitment from IBA President Umar Kremlev to invest more resources into the sport, despite the world governing body being last month stripped of its recognition by the International Olympic Committee over concerns that included the quality of refereeing and judging.

Participants undertook practical and theory sessions as part of the sessions aimed at improving refereeing standards ©IBA

"The ITO Course coincided with the Oceania Youth and Junior Championships which was a big help as it provided the opportunity for the candidates to experience at first hand the work of an ITO at an international level," said Waith.

"The course started with a full day of presentations where all the up to date technical and competition rules were discussed.

"As the tournament progressed the candidates were able to shadow the work of the R&J coordinator, equipment manager and timekeeper as well as having a Q&A session with the ringside doctor, evaluators, observer, technical delegate and draw commissioner.

"All candidates were very keen to learn.

"The tournament itself was very successful and well organised with correct results and some very talented boxers coming through for the future."

The IBA course was the first of its kind to be held for the OCBC ©Getty Images

The newly-updated programme for ITO courses now last four days sees participants undertake practical exercises as well as theoretical topics.

"The competition was held in Apia on the Pacific Island of Samoa, a country with a strong sporting history, and home and final resting place for famed Scottish writer, Robert Louis Stevenson," said IBA Referees and Judges Committee chair Wayne Rose.

"Fifty-nine contests were held within the sporting complex of Apia.

"The venue was an ideal arena for watching boxing and the crowd were very vocal and supportive of all competitors.

"During the competition, IBA 1-Star R&J upgrades were conducted with nine R&Js from six countries attending and undergoing assessment for upgrade.

"With limited neutrality, the R&J worked extremely hard to ensure the best support for the competing boxers."