Double Olympian Nin Roberts has been appointed Chef de Mission of the New Zealand team for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

Roberts, who earned 145 caps for the New Zealand women's hockey side, will lead a team of around 40 athletes from sports including archery, athletics, boxing, karate, Para table tennis, rugby league nines, and weightlifting.

As well as her athlete experience, Roberts also brings extensive team support experience to the role, having travelled to two Olympics and two Commonwealth Games in an athlete-support role.

"I’m really looking forward to supporting our athletes through this role," said Roberts, who competed at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics and the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

"My job will be to ensure that team members feel welcome, that athletes are able to perform at their best and that we provide athletes with the best possible environment to succeed.

New Zealand athletes at this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands will benefit from the support and experience of double Olympian Nin Roberts ©Getty Images

"I’m really excited at the opportunity to experience the richness of Pasifika culture and the celebration of sport across the nations that are attending.

"The opportunity to represent your country at an event is special so I know our athletes will be in fine form and I’m looking forward being there to cheer them on in their respective events."

Roberts is still heavily involved in sport and the Olympic Movement and is a graduate of the Women's Sport Leadership Academy, a programme designed to enable women to transition from the field of play to the boardroom.

The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games is taking place between November 19 and December 2.

The quadrennial multi-sport event celebrates sport and Pacific culture.

A total of around 5,000 participants - including athletes, technical officials and support staff - from 24 countries will compete across 24 sports at the Games.

The archery, boxing and weightlifting competitions in Honiara are qualifying opportunities for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.