There were golds galore for China as they continue to make home advantage count at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

A total of 10 of the 21 golds on offer today were captured by Chinese athletes as they enjoyed success in athletics, diving, shooting, swimming, taekwondo and table tennis.

Xia Yuyu and Song Jiayuan triumphed on the opening day of athletics competition in the Chinese city.

Song emerged victorious from the women’s shot put final courtesy of a throw of 18.56 metres.

Portugal’s Eliana Bandeira came second with 17.47 as Germany’s Lea Riedel posted 17.32 for bronze.

Xia then overcame the Turkish challenge of Yayla Kılıç Gönen and Fatma Karasu to clinch women’s 10,000m gold.

The Chinese long-distance runner clocked 33min 48.35sec for the title.

Gönen finished in 34:05.03 for silver, while Karasu crossed the line in 34:10.97 for bronze.

China continued their dominance in diving as Chen Jia claimed the women’s 1m springboard crown with a score of 318.90 points.

Compatriot Wang Yi joined Chen on the podium when she notched 280.35 for silver.

Xia Yuyu of China celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women's 10,000m crown ©Chengdu 2021

The bronze medal was won by Sophia Verzyl of the United States after scoring 253.45.

China stamped their authority on the first day of table tennis competition by winning the men’s and women’s team titles.

There were two golds claimed by China in taekwondo at the Wangjiang Campus Gymnasium at Sichuan University.

Song Jie claimed the first of those when she defeated Ikra Kayir of Turkey in the women’s under-67 kilogram final.

Zhang Kai also topped the podium after beating Uzbekistan’s Shukhrat Salaev in the men’s under-80kg gold-medal match.

Reigning Olympic champion and two-time world gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand added to her glittering collection of medals with the women’s under-49kg title at Chengdu 2021.

The Thai fighter lost to Merve Dinçel in the world final but made no mistake this time as she gained her revenge with victory over her Turkish rival.

It was her third World University Games gold having also triumphed in 2017 and 2019.

The other taekwondo final saw Alireza Hosseinpour of Iran see off Uzbekistan’s Amirbek Turaev to seal the men’s under-58kg title.

Panipak Wongpattanakit, right, of Thailand lands a shot on Merve Dinçel, left, of Turkey in a repeat of this year's world final ©Chengdu 2021

China also delivered in shooting, winning women’s 25m pistol team gold while Hu Kai clinched the men’s 10m air pistol crown.

India added two more shooting golds as they overcame China to win the women’s 50m rifle three positions team title.

Sift Kaur Samra beat fellow Indian shooter Ashi Chouksey in the women’s 50m rifle three positions final.

The other two titles were won by South Korea as they emerged victorious from the men’s 10m air pistol team competition, while Ji Yang triumphed in the women’s 25m pistol final.

Swimming action also got underway in Chengdu with hosts China sealing women’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold.

Italy’s Matteo Lamberti came out on top in the men’s 400m freestyle final, while Ichika Kajimoto clinched the women’s 400m medley title.

Poland saw off Brazil and Italy to win the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay crown.

Japan ended the judo competition on a high with victory in the men’s and women’s team finals, beating Uzbekistan and Germany respectively.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, diving, fencing, shooting, swimming and taekwondo.