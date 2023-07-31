China strike twice in diving at Chengdu 2021 as Ukraine’s Pohranychna dazzles

Hosts China extended their lead at the top of the medal table at the International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games after another golden day in Chengdu.

Two golds were won by China on the opening day of diving competition at the Jianyang Cultural and Sports Center Natatorium in the Chinese city.

Huang Bowen and Liang Chaohui captured the men’s synchronised three metres springboard title with a score of 397.35 points.

Germany’s Lou Massenberg and Alexander Lube sealed silver with 389.52, while Georgia’s Tornike Onikashvili and Sandro Melikidze bagged bronze with 343.17.

Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie also delivered gold for China with victory in the women’s synchronised 10m platform final after scoring 349.08.

South Korea’s Ko Hyeo-nju and Kim Seo-yeon collected silver with 242.40 as Sophia McAfee and Gabrielle Filzen of the United States, who were the only other pairing on the entry list, did not start.

China also tasted success in rhythmic gymnastics as they won the group five hoops final with a score of 30.900 at the Chengdu Sport University Gymnasium.

India, centre, claimed the men’s 10m air rifle team crown ©FISU

Japan came second with 28.500, while the bronze medal went to Ukraine after they notched 27.800.

Ukraine’s Khrystyna Pohranychna was the star of today’s rhythmic gymnastics action, sealing gold in both the individual hoop and ribbon.

Bulgaria’s Tatyana Volozhanina claimed individual clubs gold, while Fanni Pigniczki backed up her victory in the individual all-around by clinching the individual ball title.

There was also delight for the Japanese team as they triumphed in the group three ribbons and two balls final.

Japan won all four golds in yesterday’s judo competition but they were only able to add one today as Mizuki Sugimura was crowned women’s under-78 kilograms champion.

Jia Chundi ensured another gold for China when she triumphed in the women’s over-78kg final, while Hungary’s Roland Goz struck men’s under-90kg gold.

Germany’s Falk Petersilka overcame Japan’s Kalanikaito Green to clinch the men’s under-100kg title, while South Korea’s Kim Min-jong also defeated Japanese opposition in Yuta Nakamura to seal the men’s over-100kg title.

Taekwondo competition continued with South Korea claiming two more golds after beating Chinese Taipei fighters.

Kim Yu-jin won the first of those, defeating Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-57kg final before Lee Sang-ryeol overcame Chiu Y-jui to secure the men’s under-68kg title.

Kazakhstan’s Rita Bakisheva claimed women’s under-46kg gold, while Mahdi Hajimousaeinafouti of Iran clinched the men’s under-54kg title.

India emerged victorious in shooting as they won the men’s 10m air rifle team crown before Aishwary Tomar beat Divyansh Panwar in an all-Indian men’s 10m air rifle final.

The archery gold medals were shared between India and South Korea.

Avneet Kaur and Sangampreet Bisla delivered the two titles for India after winning the respective women’s and men’s individual compound finals.

The individual recurve golds were taken by South Korea, with Choi Mi-sun claiming the women’s title before Seo Min-gi captured the men’s crown.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in athletics, diving, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.