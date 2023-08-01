More than 600 of the world’s best young rowers are set to compete at the rowing venue for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium is poised to stage the World Rowing Under-19 Championships from tomorrow until Sunday (August 6).

Located just east of Paris, the venue is due to host the rowing, canoe and kayak competitions during the Olympics and Paralympics.

The complex was opened in 2019 following a renovation of the old course which hosted World Rowing Cups in 1994 and 1995.

A total of 615 rowers from 53 countries are expected to participate in the World Rowing Under-19 Championships in what will act as a test of the venue before Paris 2024.

It passed its first test in July 2022 when it hosted an international Para rowing regatta before holding another last month.

More than 600 rowers are set to test the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium which was opened in 2019 following a renovation ©Getty Images

The Canoe Sprint and Para Canoe International Open is set to be held at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium from August 30 to September 1 before it hosts the Canoe Slalom World Cup Finals, scheduled to run from October 5 to 8.

Last year’s World Rowing Under-19 Championships saw Greece top the standings followed by Italy and Germany.

Sofia Dalidou, the defending champion in the women’s double sculls, is part of a strong Greek squad as she bids for success again along with new partner Gavriela Lioliou.

The women’s singles sculls has received the most entries with 29 countries, followed by the men’s singles sculls with 27.

Italy’s Aurora Spirito and Slovakia’s Peter Strecansky is expected to be among the contenders to get a medal in the single sculls having got on the podium last year.