Paris 2024 organisers have announced a programme of Olympic and Paralympic test events between July 2023 and June 2024.

Three different types of test event have been organised, to help with preparations for sports and venues in the run-up to the next Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital.

Four test events are being organised by Paris 2024, with these created in cases where athletes need specific knowledge linked to a particular sport or venue.

The first of these Olympic Games test events is a sailing competition due to be held at Marseille Marina from July 9 to 16 2023.

The second test event is a World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series and World Triathlon Para Cup in Pont Alexandre III from August 17 to 20.

Pont Alexandre III is scheduled to host triathlon, Para triathlon and marathon swimming events, plus part of the road cycling competitions.

The third test event of 2023 is a mountain bike competition, due to be held at Elancourt Hill on September 24.

The final test event, due to be held from May 4 to 5 2024, is set to take place at the hockey venue, the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes.

Nine test events are competitions organised by national or international sports federations or third parties, which will allow Paris 2024 to test certain operations at events.

The Marseille Marina is due to host the first Olympic Games test event, for sailing, in July ©Getty Images

The first of these test events is the French Youth Championships, due to be held at the golf venue, the Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on July 26 and 27 2023.

Three test events are planned this year for the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Seine-et-Marne, which is due to host canoe sprint, Para canoe, rowing and Para rowing competition at Paris 2024.

The first is the World Rowing Junior Championships from August 2 to 6, followed by an International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Cup on August 30 and September 1 and finally the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Final from October 5 to 8.

The World Rowing Junior Championships are due to test timekeeping and scoreboard systems, while the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Final is due to test the sporting and technical operations of the course.

Other third party events where various operations will be tested during 2023 are the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup in the River Seine on August 5 and 6, a World Surf League Tahiti Pro event in Teahupo’o from August 11 to 20, and an Archery World Cup stage in Invalides on August 19 and 20.

During 2024 third party test events are due to be held at the National Archery Centre in Chateauroux from April 8 to 14 and the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis from April 29 to May 8.

Roland Garros is due to host the first Paris 2024 operational test event, to look at the venue's ability to transform from hosting tennis to boxing ©Getty Images

Finally twelve operational test events are being organised by Paris 2024, with these taking place to ensure venues are functioning correctly, and to test transitions at venues hosting multiple sports.

The first operational test event is due to held in July at Roland Garros in Paris to test the venue’s ability to transition from tennis to boxing.

Four more are due to be held in August 2023, at the South Paris Arena 4 and 6, Grand Palais, La Concorde and Chateau de Versailles, with the latter designed to help with familiarisation of the equestrian cross-country course.

A further operational test is due to be held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris in August and September, followed by one at the Bercy Arena in September, to test the venue’s transition from gymnastics to basketball and wheelchair basketball.

The first operational test of 2024 is due to be held at the boccia venue, although the venue and dates are yet to be confirmed.

Following later in 2024 are operational tests at the Port de la Chapelle Arena in March, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in April, Chateau de Versailles in May and Le Bourget, Paris La Defense Arena and Stade de France in June.