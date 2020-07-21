World Archery has unveiled the provisional 2021 Archery World Cup schedule and confirmed the dates for its World Championships next year.

The World Cup calendar includes three stops and a final at a venue which has not yet been announced.

The 2020 World Cup circuit was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guatemala City in Guatemala is due to host the opening leg from April 19 to 25, before the series moves to Shanghai in China from May 17 to 23.

Paris has been confirmed as the venue for the third event, with the French capital also hosting the final qualification tournament for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The French capital is set to stage the qualifier, which had initially been scheduled to be held in Berlin, from June 18 to 21, with the World Cup competition following from June 22 to 27.

The final has been earmarked for September or October.

Yankton in the United States is due to host the Archery World Championships in September 2021 ©Getty Images

The Archery World Cup typically features a reduced number of events in an Olympic year.

World Archery said it would "constantly review" the status of the 2021 calendar as a result of the global health crisis.

"At this time, it is hoped that all events scheduled in 2021 will take place as normal," World Archery said in a statement.

"However, given the current public health situation, the status of the calendar will be constantly reviewed.

"Any measures required to safeguard the well-being of athletes and coaches will be implemented."

World Archery has also announced its World Championships in Yankton in the United States will be held between September 19 and 26.

The organisation had been waiting to publish a provisional competition schedule for 2021 before confirming dates for the World Championships.