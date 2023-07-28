Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu open.

Xi has met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Mauritanian President Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Burundian leader Evariste Ndayishimiye and Guyanese President Irfaan Aliamong in the build-up to the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony was directed by Chen Weiya at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium, and began with fireworks from the Golden Sun Bird, the logo of the host city.

That was followed by the Parade of Nations, featuring athletes from 113 countries, before Xi declared the FISU World University Games open.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder welcomed athletes to the FISU Games in his remarks at the Opening Ceremony.

Hosts China had 530 participants who participated in the Parade of Nations ©Getty Images

"Dear athletes, you have shown great patience," the Swiss official said.

"For many of you, your university experience has been unlike any other in these past years, and for reasons not of your choosing.

"But here we are, finally, ready to enjoy these FISU World University Games.

"I thank you all for your readiness to overcome all kind of difficulties.

"Together, we have created a Games worth waiting for.

"Dear students, we live in an uncertain world with an uncertain future.

"We know how much you are concerned by the conflict between countries.

"By the conflict with our planet and our climate as we are also.

"But as we look to you, the next generation, we see great hope.

"One thing I know we can be certain of, is your potential to create better days ahead.

"I have no doubt that we can build a better world, with you as our future leaders.

"And I have no doubt that sport can help."

FISU President Leonz Eder praised athletes for their "great patience" at the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games, delayed by two years due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Chengdu is the third Chinese city to stage the FISU Games, following on from Beijing 2001 and Shenzhen 2011.

It is the first edition held under the FISU Games name, having rebranded from the Universiade since Naples 2019.

Chengdu 2021 was originally due to be held two years ago, but faced postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 6,500 athletes are due to compete across 18 sports, with medals available from tomorrow until the final day on August 8.