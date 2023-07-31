The Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships Organising Committee has unveiled the event's logo with "colours that are both uplifting and meaningful" being prioritised.

The branding was revealed at the flag handover ceremony held on the final night of competition at the most recent edition of the Championships in Fukuoka which ended yesterday.

Doha 2024 vice-chairman and Qatar Olympic Committee secretary general Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain received the World Aquatics flag which symbolised the change of hosts.

"We have succeeded in attracting the World Aquatics flagship and most anticipated event," said Al Buainain, prior to Doha 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 18.

"This is reflected in the foundation that Qatar possesses, including its world-class infrastructure, facilities, and the know-how that empowers Qatar to provide a sporting experience of the highest calibre.

"This achievement is made possible by the unwavering support of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and chairman of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee."

The emblem was unveiled during the flag handover ceremony at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships ©QOC

The primary colour of the Doha 2024 logo is blue and comes from the World Aquatics emblem.

The Persian Gulf is then represented by turquoise and light green hues while orange represents the sunset.

The sporting movement is the final element and is symbolised by a purple-red shade.

"We are proud to announce the official brand of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024," said Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, general director of Doha 2024.

"The voices of all five continents can be heard echoing this call as we look forward to welcoming the elite athletes of aquatic sports and the fans in Doha, promising an unforgettable sporting event."

Doha 2024 is due to feature around 2,600 athletes from 190 nations competing at three main venues - the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port.

"I am delighted that the World Aquatics World Championships will be in Doha next year," World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam said.

"Qatar has an outstanding reputation as an exceptional host country for major sports events, and I am extremely excited to see Doha welcome our aquatics family."