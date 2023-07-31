Daley due to make diving return with goal of competing at Paris 2024

Diver Tom Daley is set to return to the sport with the aim of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Briton has been away from the pool for two years since winning gold at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics where he triumphed in the men's synchronised 10-metres platform discipline with Matty Lee.

"I don't feel I was ready to hang up my trunks!" Daley said.

The 29-year-old made the decision to return after taking his son Robbie to the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum where he lives in Colorado Springs.

"In theory I had retired, I was like, 'I'm done, I can't imagine myself going back and doing it again', so that was my time in the pool done," he continued.

"Coming out of that museum, something changed in me.

"My son Robbie said to me, 'Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics,' and that has kind of lit a new flame, and fire inside me, to want to see where this is going to go.





"I don't know if this is going to be a completely silly idea of me getting back in the pool or an opportunity for me to do this recreationally and have a bit of fun without any pressure, or if my body is going to be able to get back on a diving board and dive half-decently.

"Paris 2024 is definitely a goal.

"The journey begins, with around a year to go to Paris.

"As of next week, you'll see my first bits of training.

"Fingers crossed."

Half of the men's 10m synchronised platform quota places for Paris 2024 have already been taken.

Tom Daley, right, won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 but has been away from diving since his success ©Getty Images

The first went to host nation France before China, Mexico, and Ukraine also secured slots due to their performances at this year's World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Next year's Championships in Doha will then see the final four places taken.

Daley may also compete in the men's individual 10m platform event in which he won bronze at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

Britain has already secured two quota places courtesy of Kyle Kothari and Noah Williams' displays in Fukuoka.

A further 12 are also due to be earned in the Qatari capital next year.