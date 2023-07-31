Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur has joined the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Executive Board, replacing Emmanuel Tetteh following his death.

An Extraordinary Congress was held by the GOC where the Ghana Triathlon Federation chief executive was elected unopposed.

The election comes after Tetteh, the head of the Ghana Judo Association, died at the beginning of this year.

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah led the meeting which was staged at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium Conference Room in Accra.

The Congress was also attended by GOC vice-presidents Nawuko Afadzinu and Mohammed Mahadi and secretary general Sahnoon Mohammed as well as representatives of National Federations.

Emmanuel Tetteh, who was President of the Ghana Judo Association, died suddenly on January 6 ©IJF

Among the matters discussed included the expenditure incurred during last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Members of the Congress also discussed the Asian Games, scheduled to be held from March 8 to 23 next year, following a presentation from the Accra 2023 Organising Committee.

The African Union Technical Committee for the African Games has recently declared themselves "satisfied" with preparations for the continental multi-sport event after a meeting with Accra 2023 organisers.

The Congress also saw members receive a report on the current state of the Olympafrica facility in Amasaman which is under construction and updates on Olympic Solidarity Funds.

According to the GOC, national governing bodies in rugby, scrabble, badminton, canoeing and rowing pleaded for financial support.