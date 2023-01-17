Ghana Judo Association "deeply saddened" by death of its President Emmanuel Tetteh

The judo world is mourning Emmanuel Tetteh, President of the Ghana Judo Association (GJA), who died suddenly earlier this month.

After retiring from his job as a customs officer two years ago Tetteh dedicated his time to the development of judo in his country.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event," the GJA said.

"With Emmanuel Tetteh we were all focused to prepare for the upcoming international events, including the next Olympic Games.

"Unfortunately death is an inevitable part of the journey for all.

Emmanuel Tetteh has been praised for his work in developing judo in Ghana following his death ©Getty Images

"The vacuum left by the passing of our President will be difficult to fill."

Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation added: "It is with great sadness and shock that the judo family received the news of the sudden passing of Mr Emmanuel Tetteh, President of the Ghana Judo Association.

"President Tetteh’s dedication to the development of judo and to the promotion of its values in Ghana and in Africa will remain in our memories.

"On behalf of the international judo family, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to President Tetteh’s family and friends, to the Ghana Judo Association and to the greater Ghanaian judo family."