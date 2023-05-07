Ghana Olympic Committee President urges documents to be filed so funding can be distributed

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah has called on National Federations to provide spending receipts so Olympic Solidarity funding can be distributed for the coming year prior to the re-arranged African Games in Accra.

The governing body has secured scholarships for 10 national team athletes in addition to a $100,000 (£79,000/€89,000) continental athlete support grant from the Olympic Solidarity programme.

The funding is spread annually until 2024 before the next quadrennial period begins but Nunoo Mensah issued the plea to last year's recipients at the organisation's Congress in Accra.

The 2023 beneficiaries are Ghana's national federations for fencing, basketball, baseball and softball, and triathlon.

The Ghana Fencing Association has received the most, with an investment of $10,000 (£7,900/€8,900).

A $25,000 (£19,700/€22,300) annual financial boost has also been approved under the Youth Athlete Development grant.

Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah has called on National Federations to provide receipts from last year so the organisation can release Olympic Solidarity funding ©YouTube

Athletics, cycling, netball, boxing, badminton are set to receive funding for 2023, however, they are yet to receive any of it yet.

This is because some of the 2022 recipients - table tennis, karate, and tennis - have not provided receipts and financial reports which are required by Olympic Solidarity.

"I hope these Federations will now respond to our several reminders and do the needful to enable us to receive our 2023 funding as well as the 25 per cent balance due on the 2022 fundings," said Nunoo Mensah.

Nunoo Mensah also gave an update on the Olympafrica Project funding that provided $100,000 to the GOC and Ghana Commonwealth Games Association.

A football field with an athletics track around it has been completed while a tennis court and multi-purpose hall have reached 40 per cent completion.

The Ghana Olympic Committee is preparing for the re-arranged 2023 African Games due to take place next year, with the Accra Sports Stadium set to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies ©Getty Images

The organisation's headquarters have also been officially renamed to Olympic House by the Ministry of Works and Housing (MWH).

It comes after the Board made the request to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo last year following a promise by the Ministry in 2009.

"The MWH has also engaged the services of a facility manager, Messrs K and Associates, who are now managing the facility and on request from the Ministry have been given temporal office space at the GOC offices to facilitate their work," said Nunoo Mensah.

Ghana is preparing to host the African Games for the first time from March 8 to 23 next year.

It had originally been scheduled for this year but was postponed due to economic pressures, delays in preparations and disagreements between the African Union, Association of African National Olympic Committees and the Association of African Sports Confederation.