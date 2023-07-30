A call by the Chess Federation of Ukraine (FSHU) for their players not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players during the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup and Women’s World Cup here has been called "blackmail".

The Ukrainian recommendations, listed in a post on the FSHU Facebook account, urges players to "refrain from handshakes with representatives of Russia and Belarus, regardless of what flag they stand under."

Players from both have been permitted to compete in the tournament as neutrals.

In addition, Ukrainian players have been warned against posing for photos with players from the two nations.

"Avoid talking to representatives of the aggressor's country in a way not provided for by the rules of chess," the list also stipulates.

Players are also asked to "refrain from actions that can damage the image of Ukraine."

There is a further recommendation that players speaking at media conferences or using social media should "inform and remind the world community that the war waged against Ukraine and its people is ongoing by Russia and Belarus."

At official FIDE World Cup media conferences so far, no appearances have been made by Ukrainian players.

The FSHU message also called for FIDE's Russian President Arkady Dvorkovich to be removed from office because of his nationality.

When competition began here today none of the Ukrainians were in action against opponents from Russia or Belarus but meetings remain a possibility as competition continues until August 24.

In the Open tournament, Yuriy Kuzubov began his campaign against Morocco’s Mohamed Tissir, Vitaliy Bernadskiy opened against Australia’s Temur Kuybokarov and Vladimir Baklan met Singapore’s Jingyao Tin.

In the FIDE Women's World Cup first round, Nataliya Buksa was in action against Mongolia’s Turmunkh Munkhzul and Anastasiya Rakhmangulova played her first game against Viktoria Radeva of Bulgaria,

A FIDE spokesperson has today told insidethegames that the rules of chess do not make any stipulation on handshakes.

The Ukrainian advice has been condemned by Russian Chess Federation (FSHR) officials.

"Now all the national Ukrainian federations will be doing this kind of thing," Russian State Duma on sports and physical culture chairman Dmitry Svishchev told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"In fact, this is blackmail, which will lead to a mess in world sports."

FSHR executive director Alexander Tkachev refused to accept that players would refuse to shake hands.

"There is no need to react to this, shaking hands before a game, congratulating an opponent on a victory after is an age-old tradition that has been and will be as long as chess has existed and no recommendation will change this," Tkachev insisted to TASS.

"I think this is stupidity that will only hinder the Ukrainians and bring them discomfort, I am one hundred per cent sure that there will be meetings between our chess players and Ukrainians at the tournament," FSHR vice-president Sergey Smagin added.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made the ceremonial opening move of the FIDE World Cup in Baku today ©FIDE

In chess, there has been a famous non-handshake incident when Vladimir Kramnik of Russia and Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria subsequently refused after Topalov accused his opponent of cheating during a match in 2006.

Tensions have escalated after the incident at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Championships in Milan last week.

Ukraine’s Olga Kharlan was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with Russian fencer Anna Smirnova after their round-of-64 women’s sabre bout.

Kharlan's disqualification was later rescinded.

At Wimbledon, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was booed by the crowd when walking off court, after not shaking hands with Elina Svitolina, her Ukrainian opponent.

The incident prompted the Women's Tennis Association to issue a statement ruling that handshakes were no longer deemed compulsory.

Svitolina had refused to shake hands with any players from Russia or Belarus at previous tournaments, in response to the invasion of Ukraine by the two nations.