Ukraine's Olha Kharlan has been promised an "additional quota place" for the Paris 2024 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if she does not qualify, after yesterday's highly controversial disqualification at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Fencing World Championships.

The FIE sparked outrage and widespread condemnation when four-time Olympic medallist Kharlan was disqualified after beating Anna Smirnova for refusing to shake the hand of her Russian opponent, who was competing as a neutral.

It was the first encounter between a Ukrainian and a Russian athlete at the FIE Fencing World Championships in Milan, and came after Ukraine's Government lifted a ban on its athletes competing in Paris 2024 qualifiers against those from Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine's Sports Minister and National Olympic Committee chief Vadym Gutzeit has published a letter to Kharlan signed by IOC President Thomas Bach, himself an Olympic men's team foil fencing gold medallist with West Germany at Montreal 1976, in which he promised to make an unprecedented allowance for her circumstances.

"Given your unique situation, the International Olympic Committee will allocate an additional quota place to you for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in case you will not be able to qualify in the remaining period," Bach wrote.

"We make this unique exception also because the ongoing procedures will in no case make up for the qualification points you missed because of your disqualification.

"It goes without saying that you must fulfil the other eligibility criteria like any other Olympic Games."

IOC President Thomas Bach described the allowance for Ukraine's Olha Kharlan as a "unique exception" ©Vadym Gutzeit/Facebook

Gutzeit hailed the IOC's decision.

"Despite all the hate that I personally and my team experienced during these 24 hours, working hard for Ukrainian athletes and not reacting to it, there is already the first result," he said.

Bach also wrote to Kharlan that "as a fellow fencer, it is impossible for me to imagine how you feel at this moment".

"The war against your country, the suffering of the people in Ukraine, the uncertainty around your participation at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, the difficult inner conflicts you and many of your fellow Ukrainian athletes may have and then the events which unfolded yesterday - all this is a roller coaster of emotions and feelings," the IOC President said.

"It is admirable how you are managing this incredibly difficult situation, and I would like to express my full support to you."

The IOC President added the organisation "will continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine".

Kharlan was given a black card which disqualified her from the individual women's sabre competition after her round of 64 victory, the team competition and banned her from competition for 60 days.

This is being appealed by the Ukrainian Fencing Federation, and Kharlan appears to have been cleared to compete in tomorrow's women's sabre team event.

She is on the entry list for the competition.

Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot compete in team competitions under the IOC's recommendations.

Russian neutral Anna Smirnova remained on the piste for 50 minutes after Ukraine's Olha Kharlan refused to shake hands with her ©Getty Images

insidethegames has asked the FIE to clarify whether or not Kharlan's black card has been lifted and for a comment on the IOC's decision to assure her of a Paris 2024 place.

Kharlan's stance was similar to that of Ukrainian tennis players, who have routinely refused to shake hands with neutral opponents from Russia or Belarus since the start of the war in February last year.

She claimed she had been assured by the FIE's Greek interim President Emmanuel Katsiadakis a touch of the sabre would suffice instead of a handshake, but Smirnova launched a protest and remained on the piste for about 50 minutes after the conclusion of the match.

Smirnova was not reinstated after her defeat, with Kharlan's round of 32 opponent Yoana Ilieva of Bulgaria instead handed a walkover.

The FIE is still yet to comment on Kharlan's disqualification.

Kharlan, an Olympic team champion at Beijing 2008, called for a rule change after yesterday's incident.

She insisted in an Instagram video she had "acted with my heart".

The IOC yesterday welcomed the Ukrainian Government's decision to allow athletes to compete in qualifiers for Paris 2024, and urged International Federations "handle situations involving Ukrainian and Individual Neutral Athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity".

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, who won an Olympic men's team sabre gold with Gutzeit at Barcelona 1992, hit back at the IOC on Telegram by claiming it had "picked a side in the political conflict".

The IOC has urged International Federations to "handle situations involving Ukrainian and Individual Neutral Athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity" ©Getty Images

The IOC caused outrage in Ukraine in March when it lifted a recommended outright ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sport, clearing the way for those who have not supported the war and are not affiliated to the military to compete in individual sport.

Most International Federations have followed its lead, although athletics and equestrian led by IOC members in Britain's Sebastian Coe and Belgium's Ingmar de Vos respectively are among the exceptions.

The IOC claims its stance represents a "middle ground".

The FIE lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in March before the IOC formally eased its stance, a move which proved highly controversial in fencing and led to international events in Germany, Poland and France being cancelled.

Smirnova was among the 11 athletes cleared to compete as individual neutrals at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, although a photograph has emerged of her posing with her brother in military uniform.