Ukrainian disqualified at Fencing World Championships after refusing handshake with Russian

There was anger at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Fencing World Championships in Milan, where Ukraine's four-time Olympic medallist Olha Kharlan was removed from the women's sabre competition after refusing a handshake with Russian opponent Anna Smirnova.

Kharlan had won her opening match 15-7 at the Milan Convention Centre, and held out her sabre to refuse a handshake with Smirnova after what was the first clash between a Ukrainian athlete and a Russian individual neutral athlete at the FIE Fencing World Championships.

Smirnova launched a protest and remained on the piste for about 50 minutes after the conclusion of her match against Kharlan, but it was initially reported that this was rejected.

However, Kharlan was later handed a black card, disqualifying her from the competition.

A black card is the most serious penalty in fencing, and would rule Kharlan out of the team competition and result in a 60-day ban from competition.

It is set to be appealed by the Ukrainian Fencing Federation.

Smirnova was not reinstated, with round of 32 opponent Yoana Ilieva of Bulgaria handed a walkover.

The Ukrainian Government has been angered by the decision, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba urging the FIE to rescind the black card.

Anna Smirnova lost the fair competition and decided to play dirty with the handshake show. This is exactly how Russian army acts on the battlefield. Olha Kharlan won the fair competition and showed dignity. I urge @FIE_fencing to restore Kharlan’s rights and allow her to compete. pic.twitter.com/ocGXoGxN30 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 27, 2023

"Anna Smirnova lost the fair competition and decided to play dirty with the handshake show," Kuleba write on Twitter.

"This is exactly how Russian army acts on the battlefield. Olha Kharlan won the fair competition and showed dignity.

"I urge [the FIE] to restore Kharlan’s rights and allow her to compete."

insidethegames has asked the FIE for a comment on the nature of Kharlan's disqualification.

Ukraine's Ihor Reizlin was due to face Russian athlete Vadim Anokhin in the men's épée yesterday, but withdrew reportedly for medical reasons.

The Ukrainian Government had decreed its athletes could not compete against Russian and Belarusian participants in Paris 2024 qualifiers, but today lifted its ban.

More follows.