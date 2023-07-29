Three-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner has made it clear that gold is the only colour medal the French mixed team is considering at their home Games in Paris next year.

Riner, 34, who sought a third individual gold in the over-100 kilograms heavyweight category at Tokyo 2020, had to settle for bronze - but won gold in the first Olympic mixed team competition.

Now he says the team is utterly focused on retaining their title despite the presence of a strong Japanese challenge.

"It’s a dream, a beautiful dream…but now, to make the dream real, we need to win the gold medal," Riner told Eurosport.

"The Japanese come here for a win but we hope that we win a second time."

Romane Dicko, who contributed to the mixed team victory after earning bronze in the women’s over-87kg heavyweight section, resonated similar emotions.

France's Romane Dicko, a member of the mixed team that beat Japan to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is determined that the hosts will retain their title in Paris next year ©Getty Images

"We won two years ago in front of the Japanese for the first edition of the Olympic mixed team.

"We all know that they want their revenge but we will be ready, so there is no chance that we are not going to win at home."

Both spoke of the inspiring setting in which they will be competing - the Grand Palais Éphémère, a temporary exhibition hall in the Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower.

"We are in front of the Eiffel Tower, which is the best monument in the world I think, so it is amazing and I am feeling so lucky," Dicko said.

"I can already feel the atmosphere of this venue so I’m excited about coming here next year."

Riner added: "Everybody knows the competition is here, with the Eiffel Tower, so it’s great.

"It’s great for me, it’s great for the country.

"It’s great because my club is Paris St Germain, with the Eiffel Tower on the logo.

"So everything is ready for this."