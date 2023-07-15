France Judo has distributed 4,000 tickets to its affiliated clubs for the sport's events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Draws have been held in recent weeks to assign the tickets to members around the country with the total number now allocated.

The tickets were purchased by France Judo for distribution to its clubs due to a limited amount being available for the judo-practicing public.

"For the Paris 2024 Games, the configuration means that there were not many tickets on sale," said France Judo secretary general Sébastien Nolesini.

"Very few enthusiasts had access to the draw to have the opportunity to buy them.

"The decision of France elected officials of judo to offer places to its clubs was therefore obvious.

"Indeed, in addition to the historic attraction of Paris 2024, we are the most decorated discipline at the Tokyo Games and our supporters are able to fill an arena like Bercy.

France Judo raffled off the Paris 2024 tickets at its latest General Assembly ©France Judo

"It was therefore inconceivable for us not to share these Games at home with enthusiasts and people who are developing judo all over France.

"Offering tickets for the Paris Games is also a recognition for all the judo players who work on a daily basis.

"All of them are the cornerstone of our organisation."

In order to participate in the draw for the France Judo tickets, clubs had to be affiliated with the National Federation, have its club contract up to date, and participate in the General Assembly at where the draw took place.

Clubs in the Vosges Committee, which is a collective of judo bodies in the eponymous mountain range in Eastern France, were one of the biggest recipients.

There are 14 separate clubs in total, including one specifically for retired members of the community.

"4,000 (sic) tickets were purchased for this purpose for our clubs and were distributed through raffles organised through our committees," Nolesini said.

France was the second best judo nation at Tokyo 2020, behind hosts Japan, as it won two golds, two silvers, and one bronze medal ©Getty Images

"The clubs drawn at random will be able to witness the magic of the Games and encourage the France Team in Paris.

"In September, we will be holding new draws for committees and leagues to offer seats to committee chairs and national delegates.

"Places will also be available to support the Paralympic France Team.

"Redistributing so that everyone can participate in these Olympic and Paralympic Games is very important for the elected representatives of France Judo.

"Our desire is that Paris 2024 is a shared celebration, an exceptional moment for the whole of French judo."

Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is set to take place at the Grand Palais Éphémère from July 27 to August 3.

Currently there are 372 athletes, with the number evenly split between men and women, due to compete.

The Champ-de-Mars Arena is then due to house the sport for the Paralympics from September 5 to 7.