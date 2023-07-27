Volleyball player Eda Erdem has joined the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) to help deliver its Empowering Girls Through Sport Project which took place in Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa.

The project aims to empower girls through sport by improving their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Around 900 girls took part in the latest edition of the programme, which began in 2021 and is supported by the Olympic Solidarity initiative.

"We had two joyful days," said Erdem.

"The excitement and happiness in the children’s eyes were contagious."

Eda Erdem helped Turkey win the Volleyball Women's Nations League in Arlington earlier this month ©FIVB

The 36-year-old Fenerbahçe SK player was part of Turkey's squad which earlier this month lifted the Volleyball Women's Nations League title at Arlington in the United States, beating China 3-1 in the final.

She had previously been part of the squads that won the silver medal at Nanjing in 2018 and Rimini in 2021.

"The work we do holds immense value as sports greatly contribute to the development of children, who represent the bright future of our nation," Erdem said.

"This project teaches them the importance of sharing, instils discipline, and empowers and inspires them to become strong individuals in the future.

"I am confident that they will one day say, 'I'm glad I engaged in sports in the past.'

"They will come to realise that the strong character they have today is a direct result of their involvement in sports."

The project aims to use sport to help increase girls' confidence and self-esteem ©TOC

During the event, children received sporting equipment such as tracksuits, t-shorts, and shoes as well as participating in activities with Erdem.

The 36-year-old is a two-time Olympian having represented Turkey at London 2012 and captaining the women's side at Tokyo 2020 and she also chairs the TOC's Athletes' Commission.

"We firmly believe that our project, supported by the Olympic Solidarity, and implemented in four schools in Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, and Şanlıurfa, will greatly contribute to the physical and mental development of our girls," said TOC secretary general Neşe Gündoğan.

"By providing them with adequate opportunities, we aim to nurture healthy, self-confident, successful individuals, who may even become future national athletes.

"Our activities have reemphasised that when girls in this country are given equal opportunities, a more equitable and promising future becomes achievable."