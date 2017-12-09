The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has joined forces with the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality to open a sports school for local children and Syrian refugees in Gaziantep.

Overall, 300 children, half of whom are Syrian refugees, will be able to try out six Olympic sports: taekwondo, wrestling, badminton. Volleyball, basketball and karate in the Turkish city located less than 100 kilometres from war-torn Aleppo, Syria's second largest city.

The school opened at the Talat Özkarslı Sports Hall with children invited to take part in activities led by Olympic gymnasts Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı and Ferhat Arıcan along with under-23 world wrestling champion Fatih Cengiz.

Alongside the training sessions, the athletes were able speak about their journey to become professional athletes.

The project is being fully funded by the TOC and aims to contribute to Syrian children’s physical and social development through sport whilst also creating friendships between Syrian and Turkish children.

The school was visited by some of Turkey's top athletes has been designed to help the Syrian children's development and to help them form friendships with local children ©TOC

The school is part of the TOC’s "Support Through Sport" programme launched in March 2017 and which receives support from the International Olympic Committee Emergency Fund for Refugees.

The TOC has grown the project significantly since its creation by hiring coaches, translators and technical officers.

TOC vice-president Nihat Usta spoke of his organisation’s pride at having launched the new school in Gaziantep.

"One of the TOC’s priorities is to contribute to children’s development by providing them with opportunities to practice sport and we are proud to see the positive impact we are having on the lives of children in Gaziantep since the launch of the project," he said.

TOC Board member Sevit Bilal Porsun added: "When we first launched the project, we taught children basic skills in a few sports but have since expanded the curriculum to include six sports branches.

"We are committed to developing Syrian children in Gaziantep’s sporting abilities and their ties to our country."