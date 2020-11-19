The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has launched an online academy to help boost the development of sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TOC Academy is a new digital platform which will act as a support tool for athletes, national teams, coaches and technical staff.

It features content to support personnel in areas such as performance, nutrition, injury prevention, handling stress, social media and communications.

Users will be able to access written and video content which has been curated by a wide range of experts, including academics, sports administrators and communications specialists.

It will also help to improve performance on the field of play as well as being designed to help athletes develop their careers outside of sport.

Content is expected to be regularly updated by the TOC and new modules will be added throughout the year.

"It is important that we continuously expand our knowledge and experience in all areas of sport if we are to improve ourselves and our performances," said International Olympic Committee member and TOC President Uğur Erdener, at the launch of the TOC Academy.

The resources will be available for summer and winter Turkish athletes and officials ©WCF

"The technology-driven times we are living in have allowed information to be more readily available and accessed remotely.

"Therefore, digital platforms have naturally become a driving force behind the TOC's efforts to develop Turkish sport and promote Olympism throughout Turkish society.

"With the TOC Academy, Turkish athletes, National Federations, coaches and technical staff will now have additional tools at their disposal so that they can continue to develop outside of the training ground or competitions.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the different actors who have come together to create this important new resource for Turkish sport."

Turkey has won 39 gold medals at the Olympics.

The country's best Games came at Rome 1960, where they won seven Olympic titles and finished sixth on the medal table.

The nation won ten of their gold medals between Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004, but have only won three at the past three Games.