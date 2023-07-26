The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) is looking to share knowledge and experience with the International Olympic Academy (IOA) after securing a cooperation agreement.

BOC President Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has spoken of his delight at the signing of the deal as he believes it demonstrates a "qualitative new step on the road to developing the performance" of the Bahrain Olympic Academy.

The agreement was officially signed by BOC secretary general Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji and IOA President Isidoros Kouvelos.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, chief executive of Bahrain's General Sports Authority, and a number of IOA officials.

Located in Ancient Olympia in Greece, the IOA is an educational institution that aims at studying, enriching and promoting Olympism and its values.

"The Bahrain Olympic Committee prioritises sports education and providing administrative and technical educational programmes that contribute to the graduation of qualified sports cadres in cooperation with established universities and sports institutes," said Sheikh Khalid.

BOC secretary general Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, right, and IOA President Isidoros Kouvelos, left, signed the cooperation agreement ©BOC

"And here we are taking a big step by signing this agreement with the International Olympic Academy, the leading and long-standing institution in providing various sports and Olympic sciences and knowledge, so that this agreement constitutes a qualitative new step on the road to developing the performance of the [Bahrain] Olympic Academy and exchanging experiences and knowledge between the two parties."

Al-Kooheji spoke about the importance of sport education, claiming that it had empowered individuals and fostered discipline, teamwork, and resilience among students across Bahrain.

"We are planning to send students to study a Masters degree at the IOA while also providing the option of distance learning online," added Al-Kooheji.

"Additionally, professors from the IOA will be providing educational programs within the BOA premises.

"The comprehensive curriculum offered by the academy covers various aspects of sports management, governance, ethics, and diplomacy.

"By studying at the IOA, students will gain a deep understanding of how sports can be utilised as a tool for social change and global unity."