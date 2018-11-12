Two sports symposiums were organised by the Bahrain Olympic Academy of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), at the organisation's headquarters in Juffair.

The first symposium looked at sports competition planning and was hosted by Canadian Istvan Balyi, a coaching educator and applied sports scientist.

Balyi, considered an expert in long-term athlete development and training plans management, spoke about developing plans and programmes within national sports federations.

Audience members of the two symposiums organised by the Bahrain Olympic Academy of the Bahrain Olympic Committee ©BOC

He emphasised the need to balance training, competition and rest to improve the ability of an athlete.

BOC legal consultant Dr Salah Khedr gave the second symposium which discussed sports regulations.

Topics mentioned included the rights and duties of players when signing contracts and how to avoid legal violatons and disputes.