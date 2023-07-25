The one-year countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics has been set in motion here by Swiss watchmakers Omega, official timekeepers of the Games, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tony Estanguet, the Paris 2024 President, in attendance.

The unveiling of the new countdown clock at Port de la Bourdonnais, just beneath the landmark of the Eiffel Tower, was undertaken by Raynald Aeschlimann, the Omega President and chief executive as, with the help of his two special guests, he set the timer in motion.

Visible by day and illuminated at night, the tailor-made countdown clock takes its inspiration from the Paris 2024 emblem, with a central Flame design surrounded by a golden circle.

Paris 2024 will mark Omega's 31st occasion as official timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932.

"Accurate and reliable timekeeping is vital for the Olympic Games," said Bach.

IOC President Thomas Bach, left, and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, right were on hand to start the Omega countdown clock running as the Olympic Games approach the year-to-go point ©Paris 2024

"For over 90 years Omega has ensured the accurate recording of the athletes’ results so they can be written into Olympic history.

"We are delighted to celebrate the unveiling of the Paris 2024 one-year countdown clock together with our valued worldwide Olympic partner Omega."

Estanguet, three times an Olympic canoeing gold medallist added: "As an athlete, the final year before the Games is crucial for your preparation - I remember it as if it was yesterday.

"Whether you are an athlete or a sports enthusiast, with one year to go, the emotions start to build and all you can think about is the Games.

"In the heart of the city of light, the Paris 2024 Games will be spectacular, iconic and memorable, and they will be wide open.

"It’s great to have such a partner as Omega and to be part of this countdown event.

"Together, our dreams will get bigger!"

Aeschlimann added: "With the Olympic Games, we always feel the energy and excitement when there’s one year to go.

"The athletes start dreaming, and of course, our timekeepers start to finalise their preparations.

"I’m certain that Paris 2024 will be an event to remember."