Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics organisers have revealed plans for public celebration sites during next year's Games, including a first-ever public parade of medal winners with fans at Champions Park.

Champions Park is set to be located in the Trocadéro at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, with each day featuring a parade of the previous day's medal winners.

The day's finals are also set to be broadcast live in the evening, alongside artistic and cultural performances.

Champions Park is scheduled to be open from July 29 2024, the day after the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, until August 10, the day before the Closing Ceremony, with the exception of August 2 to 4, due to the Trocadéro being used for competition.

An unreserved daily capacity of 15,000 is in place for the days in which Champions Park is open, with entry free for all.

Paris 2024 claims Champions Park has been "created by and for the athletes" through feedback from its Athletes' Commission, chaired by French International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Martin Fourcade.

"The Champions Park is a totally new concept at the Olympic Summer Games, created to make the athletes’ experience an unforgettable one," the five-time Olympic biathlon gold medallist said.

"In its exceptional setting, the concepts of sharing and openness, with the celebration of the athletes of every nationality and from every discipline, have been the key focus of the Athletes’ Commission, which has supported the project from the very start."

Chair Emma Terho of Finland also expressed the IOC Athletes' Commission's support for Champions Park, describing it as "the high point of celebrations for the medal-winners and their entourage".

Club France at the Grande Halle of the Parc de la Villette is set to serve as the dedicated French fan zone during Paris 2024 ©Paris 2024

Club France is the other main public celebration site for Paris 2024 revealed by organisers, and is set to be based at the Grande Halle of the Parc de la Villette as a dedicated fan zone for the host nation.

Managed by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the French Paralympic and Sports Committee, more than 300 hours of live coverage is set to be available at Club France, with the hosts' medal-winning athletes celebrating their success with spectators each evening.

It is estimated 700,000 people will experience Paris 2024 at Club France.

Club France is due to be open from July 27 until August 11, and again from August 29, the day after the start of the Paralympics, until September 8.

Its doors are due to be open from 10am local time until 2am the following morning.

L'Équipe reports the CNOSF and CPSF are considering whether to implement an entry fee for parts of Club France in the evening, but free celebrations will be available throughout the day.

CNOSF President David Lappartient, who is also the International Cycling Union President and an International Olympic Committee member, claimed "as a place to celebrate the French athletes, Club France will offer a magnificent, historic adventure".

Approximately 200 free celebration sites have been planned throughout France at sites labelled Club 2024, beginning from the start of the Olympic Torch Relay on May 8.

A deadline of April 2024 has been established to file a Club 2024 project with the host prefecture.

Approximately 200 public celebration sites across France with the Club 2024 label are planned during next year's Olympics and Paralympics ©Paris 2024

More than 20 sites are planned in Paris and the Île-de-France region.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet claimed the celebration plans tie in with Paris 2024's "Games Wide Open" motto.

"As the famous saying goes, Paris is a party, and the summer of 2024 will prove this once again," the three-time Olympic canoe slalom gold medallist said.

"The only difference being that, in 2024, the whole of France will be a party, thanks to the long-awaited return of the Olympic Games after 100 years, and to the first Summer Paralympic Games ever to be held in France.

"At Paris 2024, our programme of celebrations has been designed to bring our vision to life: 'Games Wide Open'.

"Our aim is to enable all the regions, all the people of France and all fans throughout the world to share in this global festival for the people.

"From the launch of the Olympic Torch Relay to the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games, 2024 will bear witness to four months of celebration, emotion and sharing."

Recent polls have been split regarding the level of public support in France for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Research company Odoxa's polling found public support has dropped by 10 percentage points in the last four months to 59 per cent and 68 per cent of people surveyed were concerned about the Games' cost, but Harris Interactive's poll commissioned by Paris 2024 showed 72 per cent of respondents supported the staging of the multi-sport event.