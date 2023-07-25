The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revealed the shortlist of athletes, International Federations (IF) and National Olympic Committees (NOC) for the inaugural Climate Action Awards.

The three awards in sustainable travel, innovation and athlete advocacy aim to recognise efforts to reduce sport’s impact on climate while inspiring others to make positive change.

World Rugby, World Sailing, the International Cycling Union, Swiss Olympic and the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) are all in the running for two awards as well as British fencer Marcus Mepstead and American middle-distance runner Benjamin Blankenship.

Mepstead and Blankenship are among the candidates for the Climate Action x Athlete Advocacy Award that looks to recognise the endeavours of athletes that engage people and communities in the fight against climate change.

The duo are joined on the shortlist by British rugby sevens player James Farndale and Canadian hockey ace Oliver Scholfield.

Mepstead, a world silver medallist in 2019, is also in contention for the Climate Action x Sustainable Travel Award.

The athlete category also features Hungarian Alpine skier Márton Kékesi, US Virgin Island skeleton racer Katie Tannenbaum and Olympic mixed team aerials bronze medallist Marion Thénault of Canada.

British fencer Marcus Mepstead has been named on two shortlists for the Climate Action Awards ©Getty Images

World Rugby, World Sailing and the UCI are the IF candidates, while Swiss Olympic and the COE are battling it out for the NOC award.

The other prize is the Climate Action x Innovation Award that recognises how athletes, IFs and NOCs are using innovating solutions to help create a more sustainable future.

Blankenship has been named again and will face competition from Peruvian sailor Paloma Schmidt Gutierrez, Canadian Paralympic cycling bronze medallist Marie-Claude Molnar and former beach volleyball player Lina Taylor of Bulgaria for the prize.

The International Biathlon Union has been shortlisted in the IF category along with the UCI, World Rugby and World Sailing.

Swiss Olympic and the COE have also been selected again as they come up against the Brazilian Olympic Committee and the Colombian Olympic Committee in the NOC section.

World Sailing said the two nominations underlined the work that the governing body was making to create positive change ©Getty Images

"The IOC Climate Action Awards celebrate the efforts of athletes, International Federations and National Olympic Committees that are leading the way in addressing the climate crisis," said Marie Sallois, director for sustainability for the IOC.

"We are extremely grateful for the support and collaboration of our Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partners, Airbnb, Deloitte and P&G.

"We hope that these awards will serve as an inspiration for others to follow suit and use the power of sport to contribute to the global fight against climate change."

Alexandra Rickham, head of sustainability at World Sailing, has spoken of her delight at being shortlisted for two awards.

"It shows that the changes we have made as well as the plans we have in place are achieving the goals we have set," said Rickham.

"There is always more we can do but the success of the initiatives in place already show that it can be done and will continue to inspire us to make a positive chance throughout the sport."

The winner of the Climate Action Awards are due to be announced before the International Athletes’ Forum, scheduled to take place on October 1 and 2 in Swiss city Lausanne.