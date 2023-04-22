To mark the theme of the 54th World Earth Day - Invest in our Planet - the Olympic Movement has highlighted five ways in which it is investing time and resources to help solve climate change.

The first is a development in sustainable food, which will be on the menu at the Paris 2024 Games.

"Paris 2024 will use its platform to demonstrate how a more balanced and environmentally conscious diet can be taken to scale," the IOC said.

"Next year's Olympic Games makes six menu commitments for everyone attending - spectators, athletes, staff, volunteers, the media and the Olympic and Paralympic family - and at all venues.

"The organisers have committed to: cutting by 50 per cent the carbon footprint of each meal, compared to an average French meal, thanks to measures such as doubling the amount of plant-based foods; halving the use of single-use plastic compared to similar events and previous Olympic Games editions, for example, by installing fountains and using returnable glass bottles; sourcing more locally: 80 per cent of ingredients will be sourced in France, of which a quarter will come from less than 250km away; fighting food waste with careful portion and quantity control, promoting "zero waste" recipes and behaviour; securing the re-use of all catering equipment for future events; reserving 15 per cent of jobs for people with a disability or disadvantaged people."

Sustainable food will be a key priority for all involved in the Paris 2024 Games ©IOC

The second initiative relates to clean hydrogen, which was much used at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games.

At the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, hydrogen-powered cars, provided by Toyota, are used to transport guests and officials.

The third area involves sustainable Games building projects.

Paris 2024 organisers will use existing or temporary infrastructure for 95 per cent of their venues.

The only new competition venue built for the Games, the Olympic Aquatics Centre, will be built with materials that are in large part bio-sourced, with the timber structure and roof frame blending seamlessly into the surroundings.

The Paris 2024 aquatics centre is being built with sustainability as its watchword, and will be given over to community use after the Games ©Getty Images

Its 5,000m2 roof will be covered with an innovative photovoltaic panel structure - it will be one of France’s largest urban solar farms.

Its interior will be fitted with recycled materials, all made in France to showcase the country’s environmental expertise, while the seats will be made entirely from local plastic waste by a local provider.

After the Games, the Aquatics Centre will be transformed into a multi-use sporting facility.

The fourth area involves the Sport for Nature Framework that was developed in December 2022 in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The aim of the Framework is to transform the relationship between sport and nature, making sure sport minimises its impact and uses its influence to help restore and protect nature.

The IOC and Paris 2024 are among the first signatories of the framework, which brings together sports federations, leagues, clubs and event organisers.

They commit to protecting and avoiding causing damage to important species and habitats; restoring key ecosystems; creating sustainable supply chains; and educating and inspiring the wider sporting community.

Finally, the IOC's Olympic Forest project, established in 2021, is working towards growing 590,000 native trees across 90 villages in Mali and Senegal, host of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.