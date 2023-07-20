France to launch Tourists Charter to ensure visitors made to feel welcome at Paris 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to set up a Tourists Charter to aid the influx in foreign visitors expected to arrive in Paris for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics.

Macron chaired a meeting of Olympic and Paralympic Council meeting where Government and Paris 2024 officials discussed how France will respond to an increase in tourism during the Games.

It was revealed by Macron that the Government will adopt a "charter of commitment on furnished tourist accommodation" to ensure "an exemplary welcome".

Under the plans, a "price observatory" will be created to monitor the cost of accommodation and provide the latest information to tourists.

Another measure presented by Macron was for the entire hotel and restaurant sector to sign a contract in November where they will pledge their commitment to several points that aim to boost the tourist’s experience.

Among those include improving language skills, accessibility and ecology and using local products, while Macron has called for the promotion of "gastronomic villages" to showcase the diversity and quality of French agriculture and gastronomy.

France is looking to put in measures to response to an increase in tourism during the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

The French Government has also stressed the need strengthen its Directorate General of Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control to ensure compliance with quality and health standards and assist people with reduced mobility by making 5,000 rooms available at accommodation in the capital.

Macron has recently pledged to invest €1.5 billion (£1.2 billion/$1.6 billion) to improve the accessibility of public places before Paris 2024.

Transport has been one of the major areas of concern as Paris prepares for an increase in demand on services during the Games.

At the Olympic and Paralympic Council meeting, the French Government vowed to create a "traveller’s journey" - a roadmap with commitments by transport operators to ensure a reduction in waiting times.

There are also plans to establish a smart phone application which visitors would be able to use to book hotels and restaurants, find out transport routes and buy tickets for museums.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to run from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics scheduled from August 28 to September 8.