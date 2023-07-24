Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei delivered swimming golds for China to strengthen the Asian nation’s position at the top of the overall standings at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

After winning 12 of the 13 golds on offer in diving and claiming a hat-trick of titles in artistic swimming, China boosted their medal tally further with a double dose of swimming success at the Marine Messe Fukuoka in the Japanese city.

A solitary bronze medal was all China could muster yesterday as Australia asserted their dominance with four golds.

But the Chinese team came back firing today as Qin and Zhang topped the standings to put their country on 17 golds overall.

Qin clocked an Asian record of 57.69 to triumph in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final.

The 24-year-old won by 0.03 as Nicolò Martinenghi of Italy, Arno Kamminga of The Netherlands and Nic Fink of the United States all touched the wall at 58.72 for tied second.

"That is a pretty good time," said Qin in a report by the South China Morning Post.

"That is my best time but I can do better.

"I will catch up to the world record [of 56.88 held by Britain’s Adam Peaty]."

China’s second gold came in the next race as Zhang overcame reigning Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil of Canada to snatch the women’s 100m butterfly crown.

Mac Neil defeated Zhang in the Olympic final at Tokyo 2020 but the Chinese swimmer gained her revenge by clocking 56.12.

A time of 56.45 saw Mac Neil seal silver, while American Torri Huske finished in 56.61 for bronze.

"Last year the whole team didn’t perform very well, and we worked hard and tried to be ready for these Championships," said Zhang.

"We learned from last year.

"It was an opportunity for us.

"Hopefully we can get more gold medals in the next six days."

China also bagged a medal in the women’s 200m individual medley but the top two places went to the US.

Kate Douglass, who won five gold medals at the World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne last December, overcame compatriot Alexandra Walsh to take the title in 2:07.17.

Walsh claimed silver in 2:07.97, while Yu Yiting of China posted 2:08.74 for bronze.

The other gold medal on day two of swimming competition was won by Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, who clinched the men’s 50m butterfly title in a national record time of 22.68.

Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro also notched a national record as he sealed silver in 22.80.

He was followed by France’s Maxime Grousset who secured bronze in 22.82.

The United States’ hopes of a fifth successive women’s water polo crown were dashed following a 8-7 defeat to Italy.

The Netherlands will meet Italy in the last four after they thumped Canada 17-10.

Australia edged Greece 9-8 to seal a semi-final meeting with Spain who beat Hungary 12-9.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with more swimming and water polo action.