Australia’s Cassiel Rousseau denied China a diving clean sweep when he captured the men’s 10 metre platform title at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

China were aiming to complete a full set of 13 diving gold medals for the second successive year after a stunning week at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in the Japanese city.

Needing two more titles to confirm their absolute dominance, Zhu Zifeng and Lin Shan delivered China’s 12th gold when they emerged victorious from the mixed three metre springboard competition.

Zhu and Lin clinched victory with a winning score of 326.10 points, seeing off the Australian duo of Domonic Bedggood and Maddison Keeney who totalled 307.38 for silver.

Italy also made it on to the podium thanks to Matteo Santoro and Chiara Pellacani who notched 294.12 for bronze.

After the success of Zhu and Lin, it was then left to Lian Junjie or Yang Hao to claim a 13th and final gold for China in the men’s 10m platform final.

But they fell short of Rousseau who pulled off a stunning showing to seal gold for Australia.

The 22-year-old was ranked ninth after the first dive before climbing the leaderboard with scores of 91.80 and 95.40 in the respective third and fourth rounds.

The level of the last round of dives 😮

It was a thrilling finish at the 10m platform to award medals!

🥉YANG Hao

🥈LIAN Junjie

🥇Cassiel ROUSSEAU#diving #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/2rq7rKTO2O — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 22, 2023

Lian buckled under pressure, scoring 70.20 in the fifth round as Rousseau notched 91.80 to take the lead for the first time.

Rousseau registered 98.05 for his final dive to seal gold with a total score of 520.85.

"There is no big secret to my success today," said Rousseau who came fifth in the men’s synchronised 10m platform along with Bedggood.

"Everything is a result of the high degree of effort and consistency that I put up in relation to my training.

"Besides that, I tried to stay true to myself and the values that I hold dear. In the world of diving anything can happen.

"Anyone can become the world champion.

"It all hangs on who can maintain their position at top of the heap and produce the six most consistent dives on that given day where the final takes place."

🇨🇳Wentao CHENG and Haoyu SHI claim their first-ever gold medal at a world championship in the Mixed Duet Free with a score of 225.1020🤩 #Fukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/BgBqPYsnNK — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 22, 2023

Lian finished on 512.35 to take silver, while compatriot Yang scored 504.00 for bronze.

Artistic swimming action also came to a close in Fukuoka as China tasted success for the third time.

Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu of China teamed up to win the mixed duet free routine title at the Marine Messe Fukuoka.

Performing to the choreography "Romeo and Juliet", Cheng and Shi were awarded 225.102.

Mexico’s Itzamary González and Diego Villalobos earned 192.5500 for silver, while Spain’s Dennis González and Mireia Hernández bagged bronze after scoring 183.4207.

It was China’s third artistic swimming gold following team success in the acrobatic routine and free routine.

Competition is due to continue with the start of swimming action at the Marine Messe Fukuoka.