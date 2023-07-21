China extended their lead at the top of the medal table at the World Aquatics Championships after securing gold in diving and artistic swimming in Fukuoka.

The Chinese team have been unstoppable at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool so far, winning every diving event they have entered.

Chen Yiwen won China’s 11th successive diving gold after retaining her women’s three metres springboard title.

It was an all-Chinese battle for top spot as Chang Yani pushed Chen only to finish runner-up.

The pair had teamed up to win women’s synchronised 3m springboard gold but were facing off in a much-anticipated tussle.

Chen was in a three-way tie for fourth after the first dive before pulling out all the stops to triumph with a score of 359.50.

"I tried to find my way back," said Chen.

"I was thinking too much.

"I’m scared a little bit about basically everything - trying to win too hard.

"I think this is the problem."

Chang claimed the fifth world medal of her career with silver after registering 341.50.

The bronze medal went to Canada’s Pamela Ware who accumulated 332.00.

There was also delight for China at the Marine Messe Fukuoka where they captured their second artistic gold, meaning they now top the overall standings with 13 titles.

China backed up their team acrobatic routine gold by securing the team free routine crown.

Chang Hao, Feng Yu, Wang Ciyue, Wang Liuyi, Wang Qianyi, Xiang Binxuan, Xiao Yanning and Zhang Yayi starred as China dominated from start to finish.

Performing to the routine, "Gravitation", China sealed gold with a score of 329.1687.

Japan earned 317.8085 for silver, while Ukraine claimed their first medal of the World Championships with bronze after notching 256.2415.