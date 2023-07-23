The Namibia Taekwondo Federation (NFT) has set out its vision for the sport in the African nation after being formerly recognised by World Taekwondo.

Namibia became World Taekwondo’s 213th member association after gaining full recognition at the organisation’s General Assembly in Baku in May.

It was a major moment for the NFT, which was oly formed in November, and is now looking to be admitted as a member of the Namibia National Olympic Committee.

NFT Executive Committee member Basilius Karupu told The Namibian that it did not "just happen out of the blue".

"People went out and did a lot of analysis to come and recommend this type of sport," said Karupu.

"We should now make sure of our responsibility to make things happen."

The Namibia Taekwondo Federation gained recognition by World Taekwondo at the organisation's General Assembly in May ©World Taekwondo

NFT President Sieggie Veii-Mujoro revealed the organisation was determined to create a regional structure by starting clubs and recruiting and training coaches, referees and technical officials to help nurture new talent.

"We’ll be doing the roll-out in due course and hope Namibians will join," Veii-Mujoro told The Namibian.

"It is an affordable sport for the average Namibian.

"It doesn’t require a lot.

"So, it’s a sport that you would want to encourage as it is based on discipline.

"South Africa is willing to send instructors to us.

"They wanted to send us six instructors but had to wait for the recognition, because it has to be sanctioned by the world body.

"We also had contact with Singapore about it, so the world is open to helping us get off the ground and become competitive."





Namibian Taekwondo Federation President and Executive Committee member Basilius Karupu Sieggie Veii-Mujoro, in the centre, have big plans for the sport in the African country ©NSC

The NFT is aiming to field a team of fighters for next year’s Region 5 Youth Games in Mozambique where Chalo Chainda, marketing and public relations officer at the Namibia Sports Commission, believes the country can be successful.





"If you look at the Region 5 Games, taekwondo is one of the key codes," said Chainda.

"Namibia has been doing very well in karate, which is a similar code.

"If given the opportunity, Namibians would be able to bring us medals in taekwondo."