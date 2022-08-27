Mohamed Shaaban has been appointed as taekwondo's technical delegate for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Egyptian is a World Taekwondo Council member and was a national team athlete between 1995 and 2004.

He won gold medals at the African Championships and Arab Games and finished fifth at the 1999 World Championships.

Shaaban is also an Egyptian Taekwondo Federation Board member.

"It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on the appointment by World Taekwondo as technical delegate for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," said African Taekwondo Union President Issaka Ide in a congratulatory letter.

The African Taekwondo Union congratulated Mohamed Shaaban on his appointment ©ATU

"World Taekwondo has placed great confidence in you and your dedication and hard work have proven that they were right to do so.

"Therefore your appointment is only a natural consequence of the high calibre of professionalism and expertise you have demonstrated and we wish you the best in this mission that once again honours Africa and our confederation."