Air France, considered an "iconic jewel of the French economy", has struck a deal with Paris 2024 to become an official partner for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics.

The announcement is the extension of Air France's long-running association with the Olympics having carried the country’s delegations to the Games since 1952.

Air France has been a key supporter of bringing the Games to France having become the official partner of the Paris 2024 bid in 2016.

The air carrier demonstrated its support by decorating 10 of its planes with the Eiffel-Tower-inspired logo stylised into the number "24".

It also flew the Paris 2024 delegation led by Tony Estanguet home from Lima after they were awarded the Games at the International Olympic Committee Session in 2017 and did so again after they received the Olympic flag at the Closing Ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

"As you can imagine, we are especially thrilled to welcome Air France to the Paris 2024 journey as Official Partner of the Games," said Estanguet.

"The storied airline is an iconic jewel of the French economy, it enjoys a strong history with the Games, and it has been supporting us since the bid phase in 2016.

"Together with Air France, we look forward to welcoming the world and delivering on our promise to host the Olympics with a French touch, while honouring our slogan: 'Games wide open'."

Air France is preparing for the arrival of the athletes, fans and media in France for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics.

It revealed that staff are readying the planes’ cargo holds for equipment that are set to feature at Paris 2024, ranging from javelins to surfboards, and will assist with the check-in process at the Athletes’ Village in Seine-Saint-Denis.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024," said Benjamin Smith, chief executive of the Air France-KLM Group.

"After the thrill of Paris being awarded the Games, we can’t wait to contribute to making this global event a success.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 speak to our goals and values at Air France.

"Come summer 2024, we will help the very best of France soar worldwide like never before, on the wings of excellence, respect and inclusion."

The Paris 2024 bid logo was emblazoned on Air France's planes in a show of support to bring the Olympic Games to back to the capital for the first time in a century ©Getty Images

Anne Rigail, chief executive of Air France, added: "We are already marshalling all of our resources at Air France to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 a success.

"Preparations got underway months ago as we ramp up toward next summer and the work of getting the athletes and fans to the various Olympic and Paralympic venues

"This is quite the journey we and our 38,000 employees - pilots, flight attendants and ground teams – are eager to embark on and share with visitors from all over the world."