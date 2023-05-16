Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has welcomed the addition of Groupe Aeroports de Paris (Groupe ADP) as the latest official partner of the Games.

"In just over a year, France will be hosting the world, and Groupe ADP's know-how and expertise in hospitality will be essential to ensure that the experience of foreign spectators and thousands of athletes gets off to the best possible start," Estanguet said.

Groupe ADP employs some 5,000 staff to operate Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget airports.

With some 90 million visitors each year, they have announced special arrangements for preparing the operational management of routes and luggage facilities and improving accessibility with "particular and renewed attention" to those with disabilities.

"Groupe ADP's active policy towards people with disabilities is also fully in line with our ambition to take advantage of the first Summer Paralympic Games in France to move our society towards greater inclusion and accessibility," Estanguet added.

Double Olympic taekwondo bronze medallist Pascal Gentil has "joined the group to promote and share the values of sport and the Olympics among employees and in the regions, and to contribute to our project of excellence in airport reception for athletes and delegations," a Groupe ADP statement said.

Groupe ADP have recruited Pascal Gentil who won Olympic taekwondo bronze in 2000 and 2004 to promote and share sporting and Olympic values among airport employees ©Getty Images

"This is a magnificent challenge for the entire airport community and for our territories, and a unique opportunity to demonstrate our know-how and commitment to hospitality," Groupe ADP chairman and chief executive Augustin de Romanet said.

"France will be the centre of the world, it is in our airports that the Games will begin and will end for many, everyone will make their first and last memories there.

"Groupe ADP with all its employees, will be there to make Paris 2024 an unforgettable collective success."

It had previously been a sponsor for the Paris bid and expects to welcome some 15,000 athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Paris 2024's call 'Let's open up the Games' resonates with our mission to welcome the world for the universal celebration that are the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," de Romanet added.

"During the summer of 2024, France will be the centre of the world."

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26 next year.