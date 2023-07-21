An investigation has been launched by the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) into alleged misconduct by coach John Conlan.

Conlan served as an Irish boxing coach at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and according to the Irish Mirror has been suspended for a number of weeks in relation to the claims which led to him missing the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.

It reported several officials in the IABA have been interviewed as part of the probe.

An IABA spokeswoman told the Irish Mirror it "does not routinely comment on HR or employment matters".

Conlan has denied any wrongdoing.

John Conlan has served as a boxing coach for Ireland at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©IABA

"Please be advised that our client is cooperating fully with an ongoing IABA investigation," his solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh told the Irish Mirror.

"My client strenuously denies any allegation of misconduct.

"Due to the ongoing investigation he cannot comment any further at this time."

Conlan is father of London 2012 Olympic men's flyweight bronze medallist Michael Conlan, who suffered a highly controversial defeat to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin at Rio 2016 which prompted questions over the integrity of the competition.

Retired professional Jamie Conlan is also John Conlan's son.

Boxing is Ireland's most successful Olympic sport, winning a total of 18 medals dating back to Helsinki 1952.