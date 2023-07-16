Alcaraz exudes class on grass to win first Wimbledon title against seven-time champion Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has ended Serbian Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by winning an epic men's singles title 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

The 20-year-old who won his first major title at the US Open last year took four hours and 42-minutes to triumph against 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

Whether its forehand winners or juicy drop shots, Alcaraz had it all as he recovered from a horrible start to go toe-to-toe against one the greatest players in the open era.

"It’s a dream come true for me," said Alcaraz, as quoted by ATP.

"As I said before, of course it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run.

"Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport.

"It’s a dream come true to be able to play on these stages.

"It’s amazing for a boy, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation really fast.

"I’m really, really proud of myself and the team that I have.

"The work we put in every day, to be able to lift this."

Djokovic had a dream start, racing to a 5-0 lead in the first set before winning it 6-1.

However, Alcaraz fought back to take the second set on tie break and gave Djokovic a taste of his own medicine when he won the third 6-1.

Djokovic, who dropped serve only three times on the way to the final, had unlikely errors in his game.

Alcaraz was sensational with his returns and troubled the 36-year-old, before handing him his second defeat in 81 Wimbledon matches

"Amazing, what quality at the end of the match,” said Djokovic of Alcaraz. “When you had to serve it out, you came up with some big serves and big plays so you deserve it, absolutely. Congratulations.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and maybe on hard courts but not on grass.

"I couldn't ask for a better finish"



"But it’s a different story on grass from this year, obviously. Amazing way to adapt to the surface.

"You played twice before this year’s Wimbledon on grass, and it’s amazing what you did."

Barbora Strýcová of the Czech Republic teamed up with long-term partner Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei to win the women's doubles title.

They defeated third seeds Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium 7-5, 6-4 for their second Wimbledon title, having won the event together in 2019.

At 37, Strýcová and Hsieh became the oldest pair by a combined age to reach the doubles final at a Grand Slam and win it.