World number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is set to meet 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final of Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in dominant fashion, becoming the third man from his country to reach the Wimbledon final after Manuel Santana and Rafael Nadal.

Earlier, Djokovic reached his fifth consecutive championship match at SW19, easing past Jannik Sinner of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Alcaraz broke Medvedev's serve six times, producing some unbelievable shots on his way to victory.

With some deft drop shots, the athletic Spaniard known for his comfort on clay proved to the Wimbledon crowd that he is equally good on grass.

There was little to separate the pair, with the Murcia born youngster producing a jaw-dropping winner to become the youngest Wimbledon men's finalist since 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in 2007.

"It is going to be incredibly difficult but I will fight," Alcaraz said after the game about his final with Djokovic.

"I believe in myself and I will believe that I can beat him here.

"He hasn't lost on this court since 2013, so it is going to be a really tough challenge for me.

"I dream since I started playing to play a final here and it is even more special playing against Novak.

"It is a final.

"There is no time to be afraid, be tired.

"I will go for it."

In the other semi-final, Sinner enjoyed a decent start against the 36-year-old Djokovic, with a couple of forehand winners.

However, he was not able to make the most of the break points that came his way.

The duo faced each other in the quarter-final stage last year with the Italian leading by two sets before eventually bowing out.

Djokovic delivered a vintage performance this time around, in contrast to his opponent's error-strewn game.

If he wins the final on Sunday, the second seed will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

"In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very tense, very close match," said Djokovic after the game.

"Three very close sets, I think the scoreline maybe doesn’t give the reality of what was happening on the court.

"It was super close."