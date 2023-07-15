Markéta Vondroušová scripted history by becoming the first unseeded player in the open era to win the Wimbledon, defeating Ons Jabeur for the women's singles title.

Vondroušová, who is from the Czech Republic, defeated Tunisian Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, ranked 42 in the world, is set to enter the top-10 for the first time in her career when new rankings come out on Monday (July 17).

A finalist last year, Jabeur was not able to control her emotions after going down in another championship match.

She defeated Grand Slam champions in Canadian Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka before bowing out to Vondroušová.

Jabeur had a dream start, breaking her opponent in the opening game and going on to take a 4-2 lead before some uncharacteristic errors turned the tides.

15 July 2023 🗓️



The day unseeded Marketa Vondrousova was crowned #Wimbledon champion. pic.twitter.com/Ut3SLlkJag — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

She went 3-1 up in the second set too before the 2019 French Open finalist broke her in the fifth game before continuing the momentum to become the champion.

"When we came, I was just like, 'Try to win couple of matches.' Now this happened, it’s crazy," Vondrousova was quoted as saying by WTA.

"My coach [Jan Mertl] told me after the final, he was like, 'I couldn’t believe how calm you are'.

"I think that was the main key to this title, that I just kept believing and kept calm."

Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain won the men's doubles title after getting the better of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

It was another upset as Koolhof and Skupski won 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court against the top seeds.

Two crucial returns in each set helped the Dutch-British duo to clinch the trophy.

The duo broke their opponents in the seventh and fifth game in the first and second set respectively.

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski are Grand Slam Gentlemen's Doubles champions for the first time 👏



The No.1 seeds have beaten Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dojkmMD8yY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

It was their first win over Granollers and Zeballos in three attempts.

"[It’s] very special," said Koolhof, according to ATP.

"It started when the doors [to Centre Court] opened, and one and half hours later to hold this [trophy] is very, very special.”

"I don’t know what to say," added Skpuski.

"Growing up watching this amazing championships, starting off a young boy at Palmerston Tennis Club in Liverpool.

"Going out there with my dad, and then obviously growing up with my brother (Ken Skupski) who has been very influential in my career.

"This feeling at the moment doesn’t get better.

"Me and Wesley came together 18 months ago, and this year this was one of our goals.

"To win a Grand Slam. Now we’ve done it, it feels very special. "