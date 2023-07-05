Paris 2024 launches third phase of ticket sales for Olympics with chance to see Mbappé and Wembanyama

A total of three million tickets have been released as the final phase of ticket sales for next year's Olympic Games in Paris opened today.

The sales portal opened at 10am and is now set to remain open until July 26 next year, the day of the Opening Ceremony.

Paris 2024 spokesman Michaël Aloisio explained that other tickets are expected to be added later.

"We will notify the public via the Club Paris 2024 broadcast channels, you will therefore have to be patient, and somewhat lucky, to hope to win a ticket in the most requested disciplines." Aloisio said.

Applicants are restricted to those who have bought fewer than 30 tickets in the previous phase of sales.

"A maximum of six tickets can be purchased per session, except for some specific sessions limited to a maximum of four tickets,” an updated version of the official Paris 2024 ticketing guide stipulated.

Tickets are now on sale for football preliminaries in Marseille and Nice which could feature French World Cup star Kylian Mbappé ©Getty Images

Tickets on sale today include Olympic football group matches at Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne.

The French men’s team are set to open in Marseille on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony, so this could present an opportunity for fans to see Kylian Mbappé in action.

In December, Mbappé became only the second man to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup Final.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has made no secret of his wish to take part in the Olympics.

The cheapest tickets for group matches involving France are on sale at €30 (£26/$33).

The most expensive in the "First" category is listed at €100 (£86/$109).

France's second match is scheduled to take place in Nice on July 27 and they are set to return to Marseille for their final group match on July 30.

There is an identical price structure for the French women’s team who are due begin their campaign on July 25 in Lyon, move on to Saint-Étienne on July 27, before completing the group stage back in Lyon on July 31.

Matches not involving France have slightly reduced prices.

Victor Wembanyama, a first draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA, may well play for France in the Olympic basketball tournament at Lille ©Getty Images

Basketball preliminaries in Lille could feature teenage centre Victor Wembanyama, who has been drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the National Basketball League.

"First" category tickets for the matches in Lille are listed at €200 (£171/$218) for the preliminary competition due to begin on July 27.

The top price tickets for the gold medal matches in handball also scheduled for Lille, are listed at €320 (£275/$349)

Tickets for sailing in Marseille are made available for the first time, all priced at €24 (£21/$26)

The official guide still lists tickets being available for the last night of athletics on August 10 with the most expensive ticket at €980 (£839/$1065)

The four-hour session is scheduled to include finals of the women’s 1500 metres, 100m hurdles and javelin, the men’s 800m 5,000m, high jump and both 4x400metres relays.

Tickets for the evening session on August 4, which includes the men’s 100m final, are at the same price.

A ticket resale site is set to be launched before Paris 2024, French officials have promised ©Paris 2024

The catalogue also lists category A tickets for swimming at €980 (£840/$1069) for the session on July 31, which includes both men’s and women’s 100m freestyle finals.

The evening of August 2 includes men’s 50m freestyle, 200m individual medley and women’s 200m backstroke and is offered at the same price for the top tier tickets.

Artistic gymnastics finals at the Bercy Arena are still listed at €690 (£592 /$752) tickets for the women's team and all around.

There has been criticism of ticket prices, but Paris 2024 has insisted the structure was in line with other recent Games.

Organisers revealed that tickets for the new Olympic sport of breaking sold out in May, but they expect some additional tickets to become available in other sports once the arrangements for broadcasters and other areas are confirmed.

"Other categories can be freed up and we will have good surprises, I hope," Paris 2024 commercial operations director Damien Rajot told French newspaper L’Equipe.

These could include a limited number in high demand sports such as athletics, judo and swimming.

Organisers have promised they will open a ticket resale website "at a later date",

Tickets for the Paralympics are due to go on sale on October 9.